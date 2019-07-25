Forties Lynn returned to the heart of the town on Sunday for another taste of life on the home front.

The free event was organised by the Norfolk Museums Service and was held at several locations across the town, including stories of Lynn, where a ‘German airman’ was held in the cells.

Rations could be collected at Lynn Museum by the children-who were delighted at their bag of free confectionery.

Forties Lynn. Life On The Home Front.

The Tuesday Market Place was lined with war-time trucks and cars as the melodic harmonies of Eddie Seale’s Big Band sailed out across the square.

Dancers in 40’s attire danced to an ample crowd, and tours of the underground bomb shelter, complete with an ‘air raid’ were given to the public.

Wartime food was on offer, as well as a selection of weaponry and a standard garden air raid shelter for visitors to look around.

Forties Lynn. Life On The Home Front.

Graham Middleton, cabinet member for business and development, who volunteered for the event said: “Lynn’s wartime history is fascinating.

Forties Lynn. Life On The Home Front.

“This event brings history to life in a really fun way as it focuses on the music and style of the decade.

“It’s good to remember that during tough times for the town and our nation that our spirit was undaunted.”