We Love West Norfolk says Goldings

The popular new bar and deli on Lynn High Street, Goldings, has shown its support for the Love West Norfolk campaign.

Marketing manager at Goldings, Ella Framingham said: “I love West Norfolk because of the abundance of local produce available to buy. There’s nothing better than beautiful honey, chutney, dressings and confectionary all made just down the road.”

General manager at Goldings, Jess Marlow said: “I love West Norfolk because of local distilleries such as Fen Spirits. Their Blackberry and Apple Gin Liqueur is delightful!”

