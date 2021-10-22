Plans for a new multi-million pound facility at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been unveiled today.

Ground works are already under way on the site of the proposed £12.5 million endoscopy unit, which it is hoped will be open by next spring, subject to planning permission being granted.

And hospital bosses say they are investing more than ever in improving the Gayton Road site even as the fight to secure a new building continues.

An artists' impression of the planned Endoscopy Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (52501086)

The announcement of the new project comes only days after the South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss warned a new building was the only sustainable solution, following talks with the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid.

The new unit, which is being funded from a £20 million emergency funding stream, will enable wards to be moved if necessary and the installation of further mitigation measures to prevent roof failures.

QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “As you likely know, our hospital buildings are in a desperate state. They have reached the end of their life.

“We are trying to secure Government funding for a full new hospital – one that is fit for the future and one our patients and staff deserve – knowing this is the only sustainable solution.

“If we manage to secure the funding and are confirmed as one of the Government’s eight new hospital schemes, it will take a number of years to go through the necessary planning and approvals process and build the hospital.

“The very earliest we would expect the new hospital to open its doors would be 2029.

“It’s therefore crucial that we continue to invest in our hospital during this time to make sure we provide the best care and experience we can for our patients, their families and staff.

“Thanks to the emergency national capital funding, and combined with the significant internal capital investment we are making in our hospital this year, including to help digitise our hospital - we are investing over £30m in the QEH which is more than we have ever invested in improvements at the hospital in a year.”