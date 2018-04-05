‘We must keep up the pressure on A47’, campaign chief tells Narborough meeting

Public backing could make all the difference to securing early funding for a key upgrade of the A47 in West Norfolk, a meeting has heard.

Leaders of the new Just Dual It campaign say they have been supported by hundreds of people since it was launched in Lynn last month.

And, with a bid already submitted to upgrade the section between Tilney All Saints and East Winch, officials are now urging the public to help them keep up the momentum.

Speaking at a public meeting in Narborough on Tuesday, A47 Alliance chairman Martin Wilby said the allocation of £300 million to upgrade six sections of the road four years ago showed the government supported the aspiration.

He said: “We’ve got to make sure they keep doing that.

“I would say 99 per cent of the people in Norfolk are behind us. I’m really pleased how far we’ve come.”

Local county councillor Ed Colman said the success of the bid to dual the A11 showed how vital community support was.

He said: “United we stand, divided we fall on something like this.”

Although the new campaign is seeking a commitment to fund full dualling of the A47 from Peterborough to Lowestoft by 2030, officials are hoping to get a head start with their bids to dual the Tilney to East Winch stretch and the Acle straight.

Officials believe a decision on those applications for funding in the spending period from 2020 to 2025 could be made around the time of the autumn Budget.

Hundreds of campaign postcards are set to be delivered to Westminster this summer in a bid to further highlight the cause.

And Mr Wilby said: “It’s important we keep the momentum up to make it happen. People from not just along the A47 but all over the place are behind us.”

The meeting, which was held at the Narborough church rooms, was organised for residents and councillors from the village and other nearby communities, including Swaffham, Sporle and Pentney to discuss issues relating to the road.

Some concerns were raised about the potential impact of bypasses around villages, while there were also calls for action to help walkers using routes which cross the A47 just outside Narborough.

Narborough parish council chairman David Williams said he supported the campaign, but argued work should have been done earlier.

He said: “I do feel people looking at the A47 have left the hardest to do bits until last.”