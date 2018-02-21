‘We must protect the protectors’, Norfolk police commissioner warns MPs

Plans to double the maximum sentences given to people who attack emergency service staff do not go far enough, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner has warned.

Lorne Green has told the county’s MPs that at least 22 Norfolk police officers had been attacked in the line of duty since the beginning of this year alone.

He has urged them to intervene when a proposed new law comes before Parliament, telling them the current situation is “intolerable.”

He wrote: “We need our police officers and other emergency workers on the front line, not sitting as patients in hospital A&Es.

“If such attacks on those who come to work every day to protect us are not treated with the upmost gravity, then we risk descending to a state of lawlessness.”

A Private Members’ Bill, which is due to be debated in the House of Commons in April, proposes increasing the maximum sentence for attacks on emergency workers from six months in jail to a year.

But Mr Green said that, in one recent 12 month period alone, 390 police officers had been attacked on duty, even before attacks on other emergency service staff were considered.

He said: “I do not believe that is a sufficient deterrent, nor does it adequately indicate to the community the gravity of the offence.

“In my view, a maximum penalty of five years would be more appropriate, particularly in cases of aggravated assault such as spitting or exchange of blood which could carry the risk of serious illness.”

The government has already indicated its support for the bill, which has been put forward by the Labour MP, Chris Bryant.