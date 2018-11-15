‘We need a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal,’ King's Lynn meeting hears

Around 100 people packed into London Road Methodist Church in Lynn on Wednesday evening for a meeting on the issue of a People’s Vote.

The event, which called for a public vote on the final Brexit deal, heard from representatives of all major UK political parties, including Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis, and from the chairman of King’s Lynn Lithuanian Society.

The meeting came ahead of a number of resignations of Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet yesterday, after the draft withdrawal agreement was discussed in a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

People's Vote event in King's Lynn. From left, Rob Colwell (chairman of West Norfolk Lib Dems), Dr Nicholas George (Conservative representative), Jo Rust (North West Norfolk Labour secretary), Lord Adonis (Labour peer), Dovydas Paulionis (chairman of the King's Lynn Lithuanian Society), and Rob Archer (West Norfolk Green Party).

Ahead of the People’s Vote meeting, Lord Adonis said: “We are in the end game of Brexit now with Theresa May about to present her deal to the country and we can make a judgment – for the first time over the last two and a half years it has been possible to do so.

“In my view it should go to a referendum. We can now see the deal and work out what it will mean in terms of jobs and money to pay the EU. I think the right thing to do is for people to make up their own minds.

“I know here in Norfolk there was a leave majority but I believe people who voted both leave and remain think it’s a good idea.”

Dr Nicholas George, member of the Conservative Group for Europe, said: “What we really need is the consent of the people. We need them to say they are happy with it.”

Jo Rust, North West Norfolk Labour Party secretary, said she felt strongly that there could be improvements made to being a member of the European Union, but the only way to influence any change is being active members of it.

Mrs Rust said we are “heavily reliant” on migrant labour in Norfolk.

She added: “We have had the really unfortunate and concerning announcement that our own Queen Elizabeth Hospital is going to be stopping our elective surgery and cancer surgery and sending it to the Norfolk and Norwich and the main reason for that is because we can’t get the staff.

“Many of those staff we can no longer entice to work in King’s Lynn or the NHS as a whole as those we try to recruit from abroad.”

West Norfolk Green Party transport spokesman Rob Archer said: “The best thing to happen to King’s Lynn in my time is the influx of new people from Poland, Lithuania, Portugal and Romania – just some of the people I know.”

He added: “I’m proud that my town has welcomed people.”

Rob Colwell, chairman of the West Norfolk Liberal Democrats said he felt the funds it would cost the country to leave the EU could be better spent.

He said: “I would much rather we spend the £45 billion that it’s going to cost to leave the EU on decent regional broadband and infrastructure, for example.”

Many issues were discussed at the People’s Vote meeting in Lynn on Wednesday evening, from the Irish border to funding.

But one of the most widely discussed matters was immigration and the impact Brexit could have on migrants in West Norfolk.

Chairman of the King’s Lynn Lithuanian Society Dovydas Paulionis said: “It’s not just me addressing you, it’s one voice on behalf of three million Eastern Europeans living in the UK.”

He added: “A lot of us are extremely hardworking and we have put a lot into this country to build the foundations so that one day we could call this place a home.”

Mr Paulionis said at the King’s Lynn Lithuanian Society meetings, people often ask “what do you think will happen to us”.

He said: “We are always shrugging as we can never give them a firm answer."

Mr Paulionis said he moved to the UK almost 20 years ago when he was nine.

“I still remember that day running across Immigration to hug and kiss my mother who I hadn’t seen for over a year and a half,” he added.

Mr Paulionis said his mum worked in fields in minus temperatures so “one day he wouldn’t have to work in those conditions”.

He said: “Since we have been here in this country we have integrated, paid our taxes and followed the UK way of life.

“Some of my oldest and dearest friends are British.

“But we now wake up with the worry in the back of our minds, one minute we’re told we can stay here and the next we might not even have any rights.

“We also face a lot of discrimination in the UK, there was a rise in hate crime up to 100% in the months following the Brexit vote.

“Why do we deserve this? We are labelled as vodka-drinking benefit fraudsters but every year we have paid more in taxes than we have taken out in benefits and public services.”

Members of the Norfolk for Europe group are set to highlight the People’s Vote campaign by handing out leaflets on Lynn’s High Street tomorrow.