Two climate groups in West Norfolk have spoken out about their concerns, with COP27 having started on Sunday.

This year’s climate change conference is in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and is the 27th conference to be held by the United Nations.

It started on Sunday, November 6 and will end on Friday, November 18.

King's Lynn Klimate Concern campaigners have taken their message to the COP26 summit in Glasgow (60472417)

Extinction Rebellion’s (XR) group in Lynn and West Norfolk said that they are focusing on what they can do locally, instead of what’s happening nationally.

A spokesperson from XR King’s Lynn and West Norfolk said: “The UK hosted it last year. Yet the UK is currently aiming to grant over 100 new fossil fuel licences. The UN secretary-general António Guterres called has countries like ours ‘dangerous radicals’.

“COP 27 is sponsored by Coca-Cola, the world’s biggest plastic polluter. Egypt is hosting the conference this year, Egypt is one of the worst countries in the world for LGBT rights and freedoms. Rather than wasting energy on a process that is set up to fail, we are focusing locally on continuing to build a mass movement of normal people to push for the necessary change.

“Extinction Rebellion is aiming to get 100,000 people to parliament in April next year to finally make the government act on this emergency.”

Another climate group based in Lynn, KLimate Concern, has spoken about the impact climate change is having on children in West Norfolk.

Jenny Walker from KLimate Concern said: “For COP 26, pupils from 13 schools contributed to an album of messages and pictures which Klimate Concern sent to world leaders. Sadly, the same messages could be sent to COP 27.

“The children’s messages asking for an end to deforestation, to stop using fossil fuels, to look after wildlife are as relevant now as then.

“The felling of trees and loss of wildlife habitats continues unabated. War and conflict has made oil prices volatile but instead of playing our part in developing low carbon energy UK policy is for more fossil fuels.

“The children’s messages are often poignant – ‘I want future generations to have a life in the world’. They demonstrate a depth of understanding of the greater impact on poorer countries. One asked: ‘Why are the poorer countries not getting enough food when there is enough for everybody?’

“Of course in 2021, when these messages were being written, we didn’t know that our new prime minister would initially say he would not attend COP 27. We welcome his change of heart.

“From COP27 we need action not just words. It’s not enough to set targets. This time we have to deliver them and that includes those set at COP 26.”

They’re not the only ones who are worried. Non-profit organisation Green Light Trust has launched a campaign in time for COP27 aiming to make people think before shopping this Black Friday.

#blackfriday4greenfriday is encouraging people to take a selfie doing something helping the environment.