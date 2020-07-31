A museum in Lynn has said it wants to make sure more people who go on ‘staycations’ this year think of it as one of their tourist destinations.

It came as North West Norfolk MP James Wild paid a visit to True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum on Tuesday and was given a tour by chairman of trustees Dr Paul Richards and trustee Bill Irwin.

During the tour of the museum, which re-opened last Tuesday, Mr Wild was shown around the fisherfolk cottages which shed light on how Lynn’s North End community lived.