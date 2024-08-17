This week’s Friday Politics column is written by Cllr David Sayers, a Lib Dem councillor for Gaywood North on Norfolk County Council and Gaywood North Bank on West Norfolk Council…

I was deeply appalled to hear about the tragic stabbing in Southport and even more so by the horrific wave of unrest it has unleashed across the UK. The violence that has swept through towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland is a stark reminder of the destructive power of misinformation, far-right extremism and a surge in anti-immigration sentiment. It is heartbreaking to see how a tragedy that should have united us in grief and solidarity has instead been twisted into an excuse for hatred and division.

When I first heard the false claims circulating on social media—that the suspect was an asylum seeker and a Muslim- I was struck by how quickly these lies were accepted and amplified. Despite the police clarifying that the suspect was neither an asylum seeker nor a Muslim, the damage had already been done. Far-right extremists seized upon these falsehoods to advance their dangerous agendas. As a result, riots broke out not only in Southport but spread to London, Hartlepool, Manchester and Belfast. What followed was nothing short of a disgrace: mobs targeting mosques, setting fire to buildings, looting shops, and attacking accommodations housing asylum seekers. This is not the Britain I know and love.

Cllr David Sayers says we should stand up to racism and hate

These events are not isolated incidents but a reflection of the persistent barriers that racism and misinformation create, preventing genuine integration in our society. The hostility faced by Black and Asian communities is not new—it’s a reality that has shaped their lives for generations. It pains me to see how deeply ingrained these divisions still are, even in our own communities.

Closer to home, we’ve seen the same insidious racism rear its ugly head. In mid-2022, Lynn was rocked by the appalling bullying of an 11-year-old Egyptian boy, Zayd Ahmed Elghabry. Zayd was subjected to racist abuse and physical assault by his peers, who then shared videos of the attacks on social media. When I think about what that young boy went through, right here in our community, I am filled with a profound sense of shame and anger. This is not the world we should be creating for our children.

These incidents—both local and national—underscore the urgent need for all of us to confront and dismantle racism in every form. The violence and division stirred up by far-right rhetoric and misinformation are tearing at the very fabric of our society. We cannot afford to be passive. It is not enough to condemn these acts of violence; we must actively work to build a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Lib Dem Gaywood councillor David Sayers. Picture: West Norfolk Council

We need to call for greater tolerance and understanding in every corner of our country. It is our responsibility to promote unity and solidarity, to stand up against hatred whenever and wherever it appears. The rally in Lynn two years ago following Zayd's assault, and the recent peaceful demonstrations opposing the riots across the country, show that we are capable of coming together, of refusing to let our communities be divided by fear and prejudice. But we must do more.

Let us all commit to fostering a culture of tolerance, where diversity is celebrated and everyone—regardless of their background—feels safe and valued. I believe in a Britain where we stand together against racism, where we support those affected by violence, and where we work tirelessly to ensure that hatred never takes root. Only then can we hope to build a future where all individuals can thrive together in harmony. This is the Britain we must fight for.