A woman who set up a charity to help Ukrainians in the UK and overseas is asking people in Lynn to help in “scary times.”

Mandy Baxter set up ‘Boxes of Hope’ from her dining room table. Since then she’s been given an warehouse free of charge in Holbeach where she takes donations to send to Ukraine.

Boxes of Hope also help Ukrainian families who have moved over to the UK.

Mandy Baxter (left) with volunteers Gary Clucas, Rachel Clucas and John Berry

Mandy is looking to send the 13th lorry since starting in March over to Ukraine with supplies but is looking for a company to sponsor the lorry, which costs around £3,500.

Alternatively, Boxes of Hope have a base in Poland where lorry drivers can go.

Mandy runs Boxes of Hope’s donation point at a warehouse in Holbeach, next to the Anglia Motel.

She quit her job to run Boxes of Hope full time. Since then she’s visited Ukraine herself which she described as eye-opening.

Mandy said: “You don’t know what it’s like until you’ve gone out there. You’ll never forget it.

“It was like a scene from World War Two.

“It’s scary times, it’s affecting us all with the cost of living too, but people are still donating in ways that they can despite that.”

Since her visit to Ukraine, Mandy has also arranged for a mother with two young children to come and live with her.

“I made good friends with these people. The father told me they needed to get out so I decided to take them in.”

Mandy has thanked numerous people for their help, whether it be volunteers, people giving donations and more.

“Having a network is really important, it’s a community miracle.

“We need help from people in King’s Lynn, anybody with a space to drop donations off to would be great.”

Mandy has been creative with ways to fundraise or help people from Ukraine. Her upcoming events include a jumble sale and encouraging people to sign up to easyfundraising, a free fundraiser used when online shopping.

She has said Ukrainians need help now more than ever.

“Ukrainian people are really scared at the moment, we’re on our last legs.

“I’m a very positive person. We’ve managed to run with no money before.”

If you think you can help in any way, either through donations, sponsorship or providing a drop-off point, visit Boxes of Hope’s website or take donations to the building next to the Anglia Motel on the A17.

You can also find Boxes of Hope on Facebook and Instagram.

Boxes of Hope: what they need

Tinned food

Non perishable food

Bottled water

Sleeping bags including waterproof for the front line

Any military clothes wear/boots

Blankets

Warm clothing for all ages

Shoes/boots

Socks/underwear all ages (new)

Baby and toddler milk/ food/utensils/bedding

New toys

Toiletries

Sanitary products

Nappies all ages

Incontinence pads

All medical equipment

First aid

Medical items/pain killers

Torches

Candles

Matches

Generators

Walking aids/ crutches/wheelchairs

Any tools including power tools

Firefighting equipment

Strong rope

Tarpaulin

Tyres

Animal food/medication/accessories

Boxes of Hope is also looking for somebody with a space to use as a drop-off base in Lynn where people can take their donations.

If you think you can help, visit: boxesofhope.co.uk/