*Warning: Graphic images below*

A woman whose Shih Tzu had to be put down days after being attacked by another dog has warned others to be vigilant.

Sally Black, of Gaywood, said her parents were walking 15-year-old Daisy at a caravan park at Bawsey on Saturday morning, when they saw a man with four Jack Russells.

Daisy the Shih Tzu was 15 years old. Picture: Sally Black

“The man made a noise and one dog ran off, but one of the bigger ones ran at my Daisy and pulled my dad off of his mobility scooter,” Sally said.

When her dad eventually got to the dog, he thought she was dead.

“That’s when I came up, she had puncture wounds and had to have seven stitches,” she added.

Daisy had to be put down due to injuries she “wouldn’t recover” from. Picture: Sally Black

Daisy was taken to the vets, with the procedures costing around £1,500.

But during the week, she was not eating or drinking and was short of breath.

She was taken to the vets again, who delivered the “heart-breaking” news to Sally.

“They said she had sepsis and would never recover – she had so many puncture wounds – so she had to be put down,” she added.

Daisy the Shih Tzu in happier times. Picture: Sally Black

Not only has the attack cost her a large sum of money, but it has now left the family without a beloved pet.

“It’s terrible, everybody is devastated,” Sally said.

“I have got three daughters, my mum and dad and five grandchildren who were all besotted with her.

“It’s just unnecessary, he didn’t need to do that.”

Daisy the Shih Tzu was attacked at a caravan park at Bawsey at the weekend and has since succumbed to her injuries. Pictures: Sally Black

Sally is now warning others to be wary when walking their dogs, as she said she believes it is not the first time this has happened and she has reported the attack to Norfolk Police, who are now investigating the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “I can confirm we are investigating a report of a dog being attacked by another dog on Saturday, April 22 at around 10.30am in Bawsey.

“The dog required veterinary treatment, but had to be put to sleep a few days later.”

Daisy was a “lovely” dog who “didn’t hurt anybody”. Picture: Sally Black

Sally said she and her family will “never forget” Daisy, who was a “lovely” dog.

“She didn’t hurt anybody, she was just Daisy,” she said.