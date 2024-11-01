An Environmental Champion will once again be crowned at the 2025 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Nominations are now open for this category and 11 others as we once again celebrate the best of the borough’s businesses with the prestigious black-tie evening.

It will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Tamar Nurseries won the Environmental Champion award at the 2024 Mayor’s Business Awards. They are pictured with Cllrs Michael de Whalley and Sandra Squire, right, representing sponsors West Norfolk Council. Picture: Ian Burt

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

The Environment Award is also sponsored by West Norfolk Council and at this year’s ceremony, it was won by Tamar Nurseries of Walpole Highway.

This award will be presented to the West Norfolk business that can demonstrate a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint with projects such as cutting its use of fossil fuels, caring for the natural environment, improving the use of resources by cutting waste, reducing pollution and increasing its environmental understanding.

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate businesses and/or individuals for the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

