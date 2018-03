Friends of Plantation Woods (FOPW), supported by the Woodland Trust, hosted a community clean-up on Saturday to remove rubbish.

Member Lucy Ferrer said: “We would love to get the word out to encourage the community to get together and continue to raise awareness about the types of events that FOPW organise. We will also be running an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt through the day on April 4.”

Pictured above, FOPW members with volunteers and staff from McDonald’s. MLNF18MF03046