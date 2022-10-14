Postal workers have slammed a “slap in the face” pay rise amid worries they will have to choose between freezing and starving this winter.

Staff at Lynn’s Royal Mail sorting office went on strike yesterday morning after being left frustrated by a 2% wage increase, which they feel is considerably below current demands imposed by the cost of living crisis.

They are also worried about changes to their terms and conditions which have reportedly asked them to give up sick pay and work annualised hours.

Royal Mail workers in Lynn, joined by Cllr Jo Rust, were on strike over their pay and terms and conditions

Their action followed engineers from BT and Openreach picketing in town over wages earlier in the week.

Postal staff were joined by Independent borough councillor and Trades Council secretary Jo Rust, who said anger at a Royal Mail chief executive taking a considerable individual pay rise contributed to the strike.

One 25-year-old worker, who did not wish to be named, said: “The biggest thing for us is making a stand.

“We worked through the pandemic and earned the money for them, and there’s nothing for us. Two per cent, it’s an insult. It’s a slap in the face, really.”

Cllr Rust said it was vital to support workers as living costs continue to sky-rocket.

She said: “It really is hitting people. I think it’s vitally important that we show solidarity.

“Last year we were talking about having to choose between heating or eating - this year, it’s going to be tougher. It’s going to be freezing or starving.”

One man who has worked for the postal service for 38 years said things have “never been as bad as this”.

Another 35-year-old Lynn worker expressed concerns that, if his hours are annualised, he and fellow drivers will have to start and finish shifts later than normal.

He said this would be particularly challenging during the Christmas period as he and many colleagues have young families to take care of.

“We’re not asking for the world,” he said.

“We’re standing by what we believe in. We all know that the cost of living crisis is going through the roof.

“We can’t afford to lose money - we have to stay strong, we have to stand together, because if we let Royal Mail do what they want, this company that’s been around for 500 years won’t be here anymore.”

The staff member first quoted also described the lack of a suitable pay rise as “an attack against every individual”.

Exact figures for pay rises are left to union bosses, although some of the Lynn workers striking on Thursday mentioned 7% as a potentially agreeable amount.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “Three weeks ago, Royal Mail invited the Communication Workers Union to enter talks through Acas to find a resolution to our change and pay dispute. We have not reached an agreement with the CWU on this request.

“Royal Mail is losing £1million a day and must change faster in response to changing customer demands. The CWU leadership’s choice of damaging strike action over resolution is weakening the financial position of the company and threatening the job security of our postmen and women.

“We call on the CWU leaders to cancel their planned strike action and accept our invitation to enter talks through Acas without further delay.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU’s continued strike action will cause. We are doing all we can to minimise any delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”