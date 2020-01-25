The future use of a Lynn bus lane has still to be resolved, despite the development of a new transport plan for the town, council leaders have admitted.

Campaigners who want to maintain the current restrictions on the use of Hardings Way are planning to hold a fresh protest at the site next weekend.

Organisers of the event, which is due to take place at the southern end of the route next Saturday, February 1, at noon, say they are worried that existing development proposals in the area could be a stepping stone towards it being opened up to all traffic.

Hardings Way

At present, the road can only be used by buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

But a new transport plan published this week only shows plans to investigate both the increased use of the route by buses and the possibility of allowing all traffic to use it.

Borough council development portfolio holder Richard Blunt said: “We really don’t know what we’re going to do with Hardings Way.

“We need to look at what the implications are if we do something.”

But South Lynn councillor Alexandra Kemp said putting the idea of allowing all traffic should be abandoned altogether.

She said: “The option of more buses on Hardings Way is good, but would be impeded by adding general traffic.

The strategy also includes proposals to look at improving the Albion Street exit from the bus station, as well as the possibility of having a bus lane on Railway Road.

The document recommends initial work to draw up options for any work and to study their potential wider impact.

The strategy is due to be discussed at borough and county council committee meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

