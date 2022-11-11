A massive thank you to everybody who has dropped off donations for our Boxes of Hope appeal to support people in Ukraine and refugees in the area.

We have almost filled our room with donations of clothes, medical equipment and tools, and we plan to continue collecting for the foreseeable future.

Charity organiser Mandy Baxter has thanked the Lynn News and supporters for their help, but we’re still looking for more.

Donations so far in the Lynn News office on Tuesday Market Place

A list of what boxes of hope need (60568417)

If you have anything from the list and wish to make a donation, please drop them off to our office on Tuesday Market Place.