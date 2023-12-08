A new indoor crazy golf centre with a nautical theme has opened in Lynn – with a bar and street food also on offer.

Octoputts Crazy Golf is now welcoming customers to its Hardwick Retail Park premises at Berol Park off of Scania Way, where it also hosts street food vendors including Fanny Adams Catering, Reeseys Ice Cream and The Pizza Slice Guy on certain weekend dates.

When the Lynn News found out about this new leisure venue, we were excited to try it out.

So, head of news Rebekah Chilvers paid a visit with her partner and her friend to see what it was like. This is what they thought…

I can certainly not claim to be a golf expert, but crazy/mini golf is that much more fun and accessible, and I am always up for trying it.

So when my friend Rachael mentioned coming to visit me in Lynn one Sunday, I thought it was the perfect opportunity for us and my partner Shane to give Octoputts a go.

The outside of Octoputts Crazy Golf centre on Lynn’s Hardwick Retail Park

The new crazy golf centre on the Hardwick is relatively easy to find – although if, like me, you put in the post code into your sat nav, it may take you very close but not to the actual door, so make sure to look out for the signs.

Octoputts is located within a large warehouse, with octopus-adorned branding all over the outside so you know you’re in the right place.

Walking indoors, you are immediately struck by the underwater vibes, as UV lights make the centre extremely blue.

We checked in with the staff behind the bar – which seemed to be well-stocked for those who wanted a beverage, alcoholic or not – and received our golf clubs and balls, and a pencil and scorecard.

Some of the obstacles and decorations inside Octoputts

The 18-hole course starts under an archway adorned with fluorescent underwater decorations such as starfish and barnacles, which is a nice touch and reinforces the nautical theme.

Along the way, there were many more interesting embellishments including a ship and a large octopus on a treasure chest.

And we really enjoyed the pop bangers that soundtracked our time at Octoputts – something that would also be well-suited to those booking party packages or the evenings when the venue becomes adults-only.

The room was decked out with nautical-themed decor

Having spent just over an hour at Octoputts, we found the place to have a great atmosphere with quite a few people of all ages also enjoying their Sunday afternoons.

For the most part, the holes were varied with some interesting obstacles and it’s fair to say we were all well-entertained.

Octoputts also brought out our competitive sides, but Rachael – who said she had never won a game of crazy golf before – was victorious.

For £10 per person, we felt that Octoputts was good value for money for an hour’s entertainment, and could be enjoyed with friends or family. It is £8.50 for children aged 3-17, or £34 for a family of four (two adults and two children).

Looking towards the bar

We said we would like to return on a day when the street food was on offer, as it’s great to see that local businesses are also being supported with this new venture.

As time goes on, there will surely be more opportunities for the business to continue to finesse its venue.

Octoputts has brought something new to Lynn which can only be a good thing – as more leisure and entertainment activities give our town something more to offer its residents and tourists.

For more information, including opening times, or to book, visit: octoputts.co.uk, or find Octoputts Crazy Golf on Facebook.

