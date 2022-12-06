King's Lynn charity shops provide sustainable fashion, unique gifts and all proceeds to a good cause
Additional reporting by Molly Nicholas
There is a plethora of charity shops in Lynn’s town centre and, for seasonal bargains, shopping in them is a great way to find unique garments that are affordable.
It is interesting to have a rummage around to find sparkly gifts that have a back story and knowing that proceeds will be going to a good cause.
Sustainable fashion and recycling clothing is also good for the planet.
Staff and volunteers take the time to chat to you and there are some definite wow factors in finding a gem that is individual.
Vintage fashion, recycling, pre-loved, second hand, antique, heritage chic and thrifting are all becoming fashionable ways to shop more consciously.
Most charity shops have a mixture of new items, clothing with labels still in them and sell goods two thirds cheaper than the original price.
On our trips to Woodgreen Pets charity shop and Cancer Research UK on the High Street some labels such as a Superdry, Zara, Missguided and Next were all under £10.
But you must be quick grabbing these bargains as party dresses in the window display were sold within hours of being brought on to the shop floor.
We put outfits together that are wearable and fashionable for the winter and festive season for under £40.
It is an easy way to support charities even if buying items for just £1, such as some of the jewellery.
Outfits that have a story behind them are interesting and for charity shop catwalk chic this Christmas season you will definitely stand out from the crowd.
Donna Hewish, manager of the YMCA shop on Norfolk Street, said: “The most important thing is sustainability. We recycle so much here.
“A lot is handmade and we try not to send anything to landfill. We will be making gonks and snowmen out of rag material.
“Anything that is ripped or torn we repurpose. That’s the biggest thing we do that is different.
“We wish more young people would shop for vintage and brands in charity shops.
“There is too much disposable fashion. It will destroy us.
“I don’t want my children living in a world that is a mess.”
Paula Phillips, manager at Veterans At Ease, in Norfolk Street, said: “Shopping in charity shops means value for money.
“Veterans At Ease helps to save lives with our therapy room upstairs which is funded by the shop.
“We can actually see the money working from the moment someone walks through the door and the difference the sessions make.
“We get a lot of designer brands here so we’re very lucky.”
Kathryn Parker, manager at Woodgreen Pets, said: “If it’s in the shop window it’s good enough to sell.
“We try to do seasonal party wear for Christmas and it gets sold within a day. We had a brand new Karen Millen dress with the labels on.
“Sustainable fashion is trendy.”
Kerry Allen, manager at Cancer Research UK on the High Street, said: “We often have branded items with the tags still on brought in.
“We know that the money will go into research for cancer.
“Many families are doing a secret Santa this Christmas and buying one gift each due to the cost of living.”
George Braun, 86, from Downham, was shopping in Veterans at Ease and he said: “I have been shopping in charity shops for donkey’s years. Charity shops are incredible for shoes and clothes.”
Thanks to the staff and volunteers at Cancer Research UK, Woodgreen, YMCA, Veterans At Ease for helping with this feature.