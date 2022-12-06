Additional reporting by Molly Nicholas

There is a plethora of charity shops in Lynn’s town centre and, for seasonal bargains, shopping in them is a great way to find unique garments that are affordable.

It is interesting to have a rummage around to find sparkly gifts that have a back story and knowing that proceeds will be going to a good cause.

Christmas jumpers were popular in the YMCA

Sustainable fashion and recycling clothing is also good for the planet.

Staff and volunteers take the time to chat to you and there are some definite wow factors in finding a gem that is individual.

Vintage fashion, recycling, pre-loved, second hand, antique, heritage chic and thrifting are all becoming fashionable ways to shop more consciously.

A selection of Christmas jumpers, Jenny Beake, left, and Molly Nicholas from YMCA

Most charity shops have a mixture of new items, clothing with labels still in them and sell goods two thirds cheaper than the original price.

On our trips to Woodgreen Pets charity shop and Cancer Research UK on the High Street some labels such as a Superdry, Zara, Missguided and Next were all under £10.

But you must be quick grabbing these bargains as party dresses in the window display were sold within hours of being brought on to the shop floor.

We put outfits together that are wearable and fashionable for the winter and festive season for under £40.

The window display outfit at Cancer Research UK, as modelled by Molly Nicholas, cost £29 including shoes and accessories

It is an easy way to support charities even if buying items for just £1, such as some of the jewellery.

Outfits that have a story behind them are interesting and for charity shop catwalk chic this Christmas season you will definitely stand out from the crowd.

Donna Hewish, manager of the YMCA shop on Norfolk Street, said: “The most important thing is sustainability. We recycle so much here.

“A lot is handmade and we try not to send anything to landfill. We will be making gonks and snowmen out of rag material.

Kerry Allen, Cancer Research UK shop manager holds a dress made by Oasis for £25 which was originally £80 new

“Anything that is ripped or torn we repurpose. That’s the biggest thing we do that is different.

“We wish more young people would shop for vintage and brands in charity shops.

“There is too much disposable fashion. It will destroy us.

“I don’t want my children living in a world that is a mess.”

Jenny Beake wears silver top £4, black skirt £4, silver shoes £3.50, silver bag £3, necklace £2.50 from Veterans at Ease

Paula Phillips, manager at Veterans At Ease, in Norfolk Street, said: “Shopping in charity shops means value for money.

“Veterans At Ease helps to save lives with our therapy room upstairs which is funded by the shop.

“We can actually see the money working from the moment someone walks through the door and the difference the sessions make.

“We get a lot of designer brands here so we’re very lucky.”

Jenny Beake wears gold dress £4.50, gold New Look shoes £3, gold bag £6, gold bracelet £2, gold cardy £2.50 from Veterans at Ease

Kathryn Parker, manager at Woodgreen Pets, said: “If it’s in the shop window it’s good enough to sell.

“We try to do seasonal party wear for Christmas and it gets sold within a day. We had a brand new Karen Millen dress with the labels on.

“Sustainable fashion is trendy.”

Kerry Allen, manager at Cancer Research UK on the High Street, said: “We often have branded items with the tags still on brought in.

Molly Nicholas wears trench coat £10 and bag £3 from Wood Green Pets charity shop

Seasonal prezzies are a good find in Veterans at Ease

Woodgreen is a charity shop in the High Street in Lynn and this festive outfit in the window would cost £30 for the dress and fur stole

Christmas gifts from YMCA

Gold evening bag £6 from Veterans at Ease

Veterans at Ease Norfolk Street, Lynn

Silver evening bag £3 Veterans at Ease

These purple Faith shoes are just £4 in Veterans at Ease

Shoes £3 Veterans at Ease

Christmas gifts in Veterans at Ease

Fun gift sets Veterans at Ease

Jenny Beake wears dress £4, necklace £2, new Look gold sparkly shoes £3, evening bag £3, bracelet £2 in Veterans at Ease

Shoes £3.50 Veterans at Ease

Pink sparkly shoes from YMCA

Sparkly gifts from YMCA

Molly Nicholas wears dress £7, bag £4 and shoes £7 from Wood Green Pets charity shop

Molly wears white jacket £6, jeans £5, shoes 7, bag £4 from Wood Green Pets charity shop

Molly Nicholas models a dress (£8.00) jacket (£7.50) bracelet (£2.50) shoes (£7.50) necklace £1) from Cancer Research UK

Molly Nicholas models a dress (£12) bracelet (£1.50) bag (£6) necklace (£2) shoes (£7.50)

This evening bag costs £6 from Cancer Research UK

The YMCA charity shop in Lynn

“We know that the money will go into research for cancer.

“Many families are doing a secret Santa this Christmas and buying one gift each due to the cost of living.”

George Braun, 86, from Downham, was shopping in Veterans at Ease and he said: “I have been shopping in charity shops for donkey’s years. Charity shops are incredible for shoes and clothes.”

Thanks to the staff and volunteers at Cancer Research UK, Woodgreen, YMCA, Veterans At Ease for helping with this feature.