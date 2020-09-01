'We want KL.FM back': listeners react to new radio station

People in West Norfolk have not been impressed by the first morning of Greatest Hits, the radio station which has taken over from KL.FM .

Greatest Hits started today after Bauer Media bought the Lynn-based station. However, plans are in place for a new station called KL1 Radio to be launched before the end of this month, dedicated to Lynn and West Norfolk.

Many of those who tuned in were not happy with what they heard and have bemoaned local radio stations being taken over by national companies.

At KL.FM in King's Lynn for the last time together on Friday are Beth Pridding, Ben Norris, Simon Rowe and Adam Newstead. Picture: Ian Burt

Dawn Petty said: "I'm really fed up with Bauer buying up all the local independent stations AND making them boring and formulaic.

"Local radio with local presenters who know the area and the listeners are dying, if not already an extinct breed. It's really sad."

Many more said they tuned in to Greatest Hits this morning and yearned for KL.FM instead.

Sharon Lyon said: "Not impressed! Hasn't got the banter and giggles, sounds dull to my ears! I doubt they'll have the same feeling for the communities and the local people like the old presenters too but I'm giving it a go for now."

Similarly, Steve King commented: "Nothing can replace KL.FM. Greatest Hits will become the Greatest Miss. Greatest Hits stations are two a penny. KL.FM was priceless. Plus if local people are not listening then local companies won’t advertise."

Another unimpressed listener Janet Hennebery said: "Gave it a few minutes and switched off. Too many adverts, bad presenter and half played songs. Not sure where the local content went, won't be turning back on!"

Greatest Hits Radio logo

Greatest Hits plays well-known songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s with presenters including Simon Mayo and Rob Chandler.

Not everyone was turned off by the station with Simon Holmes saying he enjoyed it and thought the station sounded "pretty slick".

"Probably too many adverts but I guess that funds them," he added.

KL.FM in King's Lynn has been replaced by Greatest Hits. Picture: Ian Burt

Toby Nicholas and Ian Cook also commented saying that they thought it was good to listen to although they were very much in a minority in this view on our Facebook page.

Sue Goldsmith said: "Rubbish. Listened for about 15 minutes, that was enough, really drab presenter, not fun anymore, Simon Rowe or Adam Newstead would always put a smile on my face! KL.FM sadly missed already."

And Mary Hinds said: "Put it on and wasn’t impressed at all. So will be finding a new station to tune into as the presenter had no flow at all. Plus you have to pay to enter a competition that you stand no chance off winning. No sorry to say but hated it."

Others commented on the presenter's voice being irritating with some claiming it was a "fake radio voice".

However, a Facebook page has been set up which appears to indicate a new radio station for Lynn.

The station will be called KL1 Radio and its website states "Simply Great Local Radio. Coming soon-KL1 Radio!".

Regarding this page, Tina Carney commented: "There is a Facebook post saying they are starting at the end of September. I hope they will fill the gap left by KL.FM. I love the 70s etc. music but I also need daily doses of Ed Sheeran etc."

Richard Dix told the Lynn News they hope to launch before the end of September and told people to keep an eye on the Facebook page.

A social media post by KL1 Radio said: "Launching at the end of September 2020. Local station for Lynn and West Norfolk on App and Smart speaker. Share and follow for all the latest news."

