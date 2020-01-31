The operator of a Lynn medical practice which was saved from closure today says it also wants to expand its other practices in the town.

Health commissioners voted to reject a proposal to close the Fairstead Surgery at a meeting this afternoon.

The move came just over a week after it was revealed that the surgery's operator, Vida Healthcare, had itself asked for the idea to be blocked so alternative options could be considered.

Fairstead Surgery GV King's Lynn. (7249282)

And, in a statement issued following this afternoon's West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) primary care committee meeting, Vida managers said they had listened and would keep listening.

Senior partner Dr Leena Deol said: “There is a growing demand for health services in the area and we have exciting plans to develop services for local people.

"We are committed to providing safe and effective patient care for the people of Fairstead and the wider area and we will continue to work closely with patients and local people to look at ways in which we can enhance the services we offer.

“Fairstead branch surgery will remain open so we can explore these options.

"At the present time the building is not suitable or sustainable for the delivery of services in line with Vida Healthcare’s clinical model of care.

"We would like to think again and to work with local people, patients and healthcare colleagues to consider other solutions.

"We will continue with plans to expand our sites at Gayton Road and St Augustine’s to support the current and future delivery of health services in the area.”

The committee's decision to reject the closure proposal followed a long-running campaign led by patients' representatives and councillors, as well as a three-month public consultation programme which revealed strong opposition.

CCG chief officer Melanie Craig said: "Vida Healthcare and the CCG heard how strongly local people and the wider community feel about primary care (GP) services being delivered from the Fairstead estate.

"We will now work with patients and the wider community on what this looks like going forward.”

