‘We will do more to address mobile phone coverage problems, senior Norfolk councillor vows

There is “considerable room for improvement” in mobile phone coverage after a study found almost one in five calls in Norfolk don’t get through.

That is one of the key findings of a study which county council chiefs aim to use to force operating companies into making significant improvements to the network.

The authority outlined its plans to investigate the state of the county’s connections last October and appointed AWTG to conduct the work.

Its primary remit was to assess coverage levels in Lynn, as well as the other major urban centres of Norwich and Yarmouth, along with the county’s A- and B-roads, rail lines and major tourist areas.

Although more details of the study are set to be discussed by a committee next month, officials say it has covered more than 3,400 miles of Norfolk’s roads, 30 railway stations and main railway lines, enterprise zones and popular tourist sites.

It found that attempts to make calls only succeed 82 per cent of the time, while 15 per cent of attempts to browse mobile data also failed.

The study also found nine per cent of locations have no access to mobile data services at all and, although 4G download speeds are good compared to national averages, there are issues with the consistency of coverage.

Tom Garrod, chairman of the county council’s digital innovation and efficiency committee, which ordered the study, said: “While the survey shows Norfolk is comparable to the rest of the UK in some respects, it’s clear there is still considerable room for improvement, particularly in enabling people to make phone calls wherever they are in the county.

“We’ve made it clear that this isn’t just a fact finding mission for us – we want to use this information to make a difference and improve mobile phone coverage in Norfolk.

“We’ve already made the four main mobile network providers the offer of installing their mobile infrastructure on more than 200 public sector buildings and structures in the county, which was warmly received, so we now need to match these structures with the ‘not spots’ identified in the survey.”

The findings are due to be discussed at a committee meeting on May 11.