Across the country, many will be marking Remembrance by reflecting on and marking those lost in the line of duty.

Here in West Norfolk, villages and towns are marking the event across the weekend by holding services, parades and more.

The memorial day has been observed since 1919 – the end of the First World War – to honour armed forces members who have died.

Wreaths were laid during the Remembrance Sunday service held at Tower Gardens in King's Lynn last year. Picture: Ian Burt

Details are listed below about events being held across the borough for Remembrance weekend.

Downham:

A two-minute silence will be held in the Town Square on Saturday at 11am.

The following day, the town’s annual remembrance parade will start at the town square and finish at the war memorial. This will start at 2pm.

The Remembrance Sunday service was held at the war memorial in Downham Market last year. Picture: Ian Burt

Fakenham:

In Fakenham, residents will have the opportunity to pay tribute to those who served on Saturday during a service held in the market place. This will start at 10.50am.

On Sunday the remembrance parade will assemble at the Queens Road Car Park at 2.15pm ready to start at 2.40pm.

Fakenham Town Parade And Act Of Remembrance Day in 2021. Picture: Michael Fysh

After the parade, a short service will take place at the town’s war memorial.

Hunstanton:

Along the coast in Hunstanton, a remembrance service will be held at the Cenotaph which starts at 10.55am. This will be conducted by Fr James Monro.

After this, the parade will assemble and the names of the Fallen will be read out.

The Last Post will be played before a two-minute silence. This will be followed by a wreath-laying and a lesson read by Hunstanton’s Mayor Cllr Michael Ruston.

Remembrance Day at Hunstanton last year. Picture: Michael Fysh

The Town Hall will re-open at 11.15am for people to view the exhibition of memorabilia collected and to watch recordings of interviews with those who have fought in wars, lost loved ones and actual footage of events.

Lynn:

In Lynn, remembrance began early for a group of Lynn Squadron Air Cadets who had a busy half term touring the First World War Flanders battlefields while paying homage to those from West Norfolk who lost their lives in fighting.

With a busy programme the Cadets saw for themselves the sites where so many soldiers from both sides in the fighting were killed and injured while also experiencing the memorable service of Remembrance at the Menin Gate, where a wreath was laid on behalf of the Sqn by Sgt Brydon.

Cadets on their trip around Ypres and Belgium before remembrance. Picture: Gary Walker

The cadets also visited the Tyne Cott Commonwealth War Graves cemetery, the German cemetery at Langmark, the Yser Tower memorial before ending their trip with a stop in France British Air Services memorial at St Omer.

While on that trip with the cadets, chairman of the Civilian Welfare Committee Mike Lister spotted a handmade wreath with a contemplation written on it.

The wreath was in St George’s Memorial Church in Ypres, Belgium. It reads: “Remembering all those who never went home, and also those who went home, but left the person they used to be over here.”

A wreath that Mike Lister found while in St George’s Memorial Church Ypres, Belgium.

A remembrance walk is also being held in Hardwick Road Cemetry on Saturday, November 11.

It will start at 2pm, and walkers are asked to meet inside the gates on the south side (Tesco side).

Donations made will go to the charity Bridge for Heroes.

The annual wreath-laying ceremony will be taking place on Remembrance Sunday (November 12).

West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson will lead the act of remembrance which will take place at the war memorial in Tower Gardens in King’s Lynn at 11am. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

Ceremonial processions will take place from the Saturday Market Place to Tower Gardens.

The mayor will be part of the of the civic representatives as they arrive at the war memorial where she, along with representatives from various organisations, will lay a wreath. A bugler will play The Last Post, signalling the beginning of the two-minute silence and the start of the ceremony at 11am.

The event will be live-streamed on West Norfolk Council’s social media pages.

Following the wreath laying and ceremony members of the public and representatives from all organisations attending the event are warmly encouraged by the mayor to join her civic procession back to the Minster where a service will be conducted by the Reverend Canon Dr Mark Dimond.

Also on Sunday in Lynn, deputy mayor Cllr Paul Bland will be attending the St. Faith’s Church, Gaywood. Service starts at 10.15am in the garden at the Church, followed by a short procession to Gaywood Clock, with a short service there followed by a two-minute silence at 11am.

Swaffham:

On Friday, November 10, students from the town’s schools will gather for a short service and a two-minute silence at 11am.

The following day at 11am, another two-minute silence will be observed in the town centre. St Peter and St Paul Church will also be holding a service.

Swaffham’s parade will kick off on Remembrance Sunday, it will set off from Pedlars Car Park at 10.35am.

Remembrance Day parade and service at Swaffham's war memorial last year.

The parade will then congregate at 10.45am at the war memorial before a two-minute silence is held at 11am.

The parade will follow a slightly altered route this year, moving down Cley Road, through the marketplace.

West Winch:

In West Winch, a service parade and wreath laying will take place at the war memorial at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, November 12.

The Middleton and District Branch of the Royal British Legion and local youth organisation will be in attendance and will take part in the service.

Members of the public are invited to attend.