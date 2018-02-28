WEATHER LATEST - College students sent home early due to snow

Students at College of West Anglia have been sent home early, following further heavy snowfall in West Norfolk.
Around 60 schools across the area have been closed across our area today, among more than 400 in Norfolk as a whole.
The King’s Lynn Academy and King Edward VII Academy are among a handful of schools that are open.
But, in many cases, school leaders say the decision to shut was taken because of travel safety concerns for both staff and parents.
Weather warnings remain in place for further snow until the weekend and bin collections in the borough and Breckland have also been suspended today.
However, the area’s main train operator, Great Northern, says it is running a full service, though some journeys are subject to delays.
Driving conditions are hazardous on many routes and Norfolk Police tweeted: “We advise only go out on the roads today unless it is really needed. The roads are dangerous and we want you all to stay safe. If you do go out take your time.”
Superintendent Chris Harvey said: “Only get behind the wheel if it is completely necessary. If you are going to travel, please make sure your vehicle is prepared for the journey ahead.
“Please follow our twitter (@norfolkpolice) and our facebook page (/norfolkpolice) for updates of any road traffic collisions and areas to avoid.
“I would also advise to listen to local radio and tune into weather reports to get an idea of the state of the roads.
“Our priority is those who are already stuck or have been involved in an road traffic collision. Please bear with us, we have to take the same precautions you do and it may take as slightly longer to get to you.
“This weather is likely to be here for the next 24 hours at least. Please think about how you are going to get around the county and if it is truly necessary.
“My final appeal is for you to look after each other. If you have elderly or vulnerable relatives or neighbours, make sure they are OK and have everything they need.”
Bus operator Lynx is also reporting delays to its services, while First says its XL service is only running from Peterborough to Swaffham, instead of through to Norwich.
Elsewhere, West Norfolk Council and Breckland Council has cancelled today’s scheduled bin collections, because of the weather.
A spokesman from West Norfolk Council said: “Refuse collections will not proceed today as road conditions and conditions under foot are treacherous.”
Collections will now be made a day later than normally scheduled for the rest of this week.
And key information for Breckland residents is also being made available on their website at https://breckland.gov.uk/coldweather
The coroner’s court in Norwich has also been closed, with hearings scheduled for today being rearranged.
The full list of schools closed today due to snow is:
Ashill VC Primary School
Ashwicken CE Primary School
Beeston Primary School
Brancaster CE VA Primary School
Burnham Market Primary School
Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy
Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Infant
Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Junior
Churchill Park School
Clenchwarton Primary School
Denver CE VC Primary School
Dersingham VA Primary & Nursery School
Docking CE Primary School & Nursery
Downham Market Academy
Eastgate Academy
Emneth Academy
Emneth Nursery School
Fairstead Community Primary & Nursery School
Fakenham Academy Norfolk
Fakenham Infant & Nursery School
Fakenham Junior School
Flitcham Church Of England Primary Academy
Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy
Great Dunham Primary School
Heacham Infant & Nursery School
Heacham Junior School
Highgate Infant School
Hillcrest Primary School
Howard Junior School
Hunstanton Primary School
Iceni Academy
Iceni Academy - Hockwold Site (Primary)
Iceni Academy - Methwold Site (Secondary)
Litcham School
Marshland High School
Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School
Middleton Church of England Primary Academy
Mundford Church of England Primary Academy
Necton VA Primary School
Nelson Academy
North Wootton Academy
Reffley Academy
Rudham Church Of England Primary Academy
Runcton Holme Church of England Primary School
Sandringham & West Newton CE VA Primary School
Sedgeford Primary School
Smithdon High School
Snettisham Primary School
South Wootton Infant School
South Wootton Junior School
Southery Academy
Sporle Church of England Primary Academy
St. Andrew’s Church Of England Primary Academy
Terrington St. John Primary School
The Compass - Pott Row Short Stay School For Norfolk
The Rosebery Short Stay School For Norfolk
Tilney All Saints CE Primary School
Tilney St. Lawrence Community Primary School
Walpole Cross Keys Primary School
Walpole Highway Community Primary School
Walsingham CE VA Primary School
Watlington Community Primary School
Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy
West Raynham Church of England Primary Academy
West Lynn Primary School
West Winch Primary School
Westfield House School
Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy
Wormegay Church of England Primary School