WEATHER LATEST: Rail services to West Norfolk restricted amid snow fears

Rail services to and from West Norfolk are set to be reduced this evening because of concerns over expected heavy snowfall.

Officials are also warning of reduced services tomorrow as well following warnings from weather forecasters.

Great Northern, who operate most passenger trains between the borough and London, has announced the last direct train from King’s Cross to Lynn tonight will be at 10.14pm, rather than the normally timetabled 11.14pm.

The company said in a statement: “Heavy snow forecast for the East of England has led Network Rail, which owns and operates the tracks, signals and power infrastructure of the railway, to place restrictions on the services Great Northern can run tonight north of Royston, towards Cambridge and King’s Lynn.

“This will help keep passenger services running as best as possible.

“We urge passengers travelling to and from stations north of Royston on our Cambridge and King’s Lynn routes to check before they travel and start their journeys earlier.

“Do not rely on the last trains home to this area which will leave earlier and will be very busy.”

The operator also says there is likely to be a later start to services tomorrow morning, with fewer trains running, and a potentially even earlier shutdown tomorrow night.