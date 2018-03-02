WEATHER LATEST: Schools shut and police reminder to only drive if ‘absolutely necessary’

Drivers in West Norfolk are being urged to only travel if absolutely necessary, following a spate of overnight traffic incidents caused by the severe weather conditions.

High winds during the night have caused snowdrifts to quickly engulf roads, leaving vehicles stranded and many roads impassable across the county.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the A134 at Mundford in both directions.

Chief Inspector Sonia Humphreys said: “We keep repeating the message but it’s never any less important and it always remains the same: drive to the road conditions and please only make the journeys that you absolutely have to.

“We are still finding lots of motorists using stretches of road that are extremely treacherous and many of the cases we’ve dealt with overnight have been due to snow that has very rapidly drifted onto a road, submerging it and leaving it inaccessible in a short space of time.

“It’s not a case of how suitable your vehicle is or how good a driver you are; many of these incidents happen without warning and the only way to avoid them is by not being on the road in the first place.

“Roads in more rural locations are particularly badly affected, with some areas still impassable at present.

“If you do get stuck and feel you are in danger, please call us on 101 or 999 if an emergency.”

Around 80 schools in our area are closed today as the effects of the Beast from the East continue to disrupt travel.

These are among more than 400 in Norfolk which are closed.

In many cases, school leaders say the decision to shut was taken because of travel safety concerns for both staff and parents.

Lynn’s parkrun, which is held at The Walks, has been cancelled this week due to icy paths.

The full list of schools closed today is:

All Saints Academy

Ashill VC Primary School

Beeston Primary School

Brancaster CE VA Primary School

Burnham Market Primary School

Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy

Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Infant and Junior

Churchill Park School

College Of West Anglia - King’s Lynn campus and Sports campus

Denver CE VC Primary School

Dersingham VA Primary & Nursery School

Docking CE Primary School & Nursery

Downham Market Academy

Duchy Of Lancaster Methwold CE Primary School

Eastgate Academy

Edmund De Moundeford VC Primary School

Emneth Academy

Fairstead Community Primary & Nursery School

Fakenham Academy Norfolk

Fakenham Infant & Nursery School

Fakenham Junior School

Flitcham Church Of England Primary Academy

Gayton CE VC Primary School

Gaywood Primary School

Glebe House School - Nursery is closed but the school is open.

Great Dunham Primary School

Great Massingham CE Primary School

Greyfriars Primary School

Harpley CE VC Primary School

Heacham Infant & Nursery School

Heacham Junior School

Highgate Infant School

Hilgay Riverside Academy

Holly Meadows School

Howard Junior School

Hunstanton Primary School

Iceni Academy - Hockwold and Methwold sites

Ingoldisthorpe CE VA Primary School

King Edward VII Academy

King’s Lynn Academy

King’s Lynn Nursery School

Litcham School

Marshland High School

Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School

Middleton Church of England Primary Academy

Mundford Church of England Primary Academy

Narborough Church Of England Primary Academy

Necton VA Primary School

Nelson Academy

North Wootton Academy

Sandringham & West Newton CE VA Primary School

Sculthorpe Church of England Primary Academy

Sedgeford Primary School

Smithdon High School

Snettisham Primary School

South Wootton Infant School

South Wootton Junior School

Southery Academy

Springwood High School

St. Clement’s High School

St. Martha’s RC VA Primary School

St. Martin At Shouldham CE Primary Academy

St. Michael’s Church Of England Academy

Swaffham CE VC Infant School

Swaffham Church Of England Junior Academy

Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy

The Compass - Pott Row Short Stay School For Norfolk

The Nicholas Hamond Academy

The Norman Church of England Primary School, Northwold

The Rosebery Short Stay School For Norfolk

Tilney All Saints CE Primary School

Watlington Community Primary School

Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy

Weeting Primary School

West Raynham Church of England Primary Academy

West Winch Primary School

Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy

Wormegay Church of England Primary School