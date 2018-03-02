WEATHER LATEST: Schools shut and police reminder to only drive if ‘absolutely necessary’

Drivers in West Norfolk are being urged to only travel if absolutely necessary, following a spate of overnight traffic incidents caused by the severe weather conditions.
High winds during the night have caused snowdrifts to quickly engulf roads, leaving vehicles stranded and many roads impassable across the county.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the A134 at Mundford in both directions.
Chief Inspector Sonia Humphreys said: “We keep repeating the message but it’s never any less important and it always remains the same: drive to the road conditions and please only make the journeys that you absolutely have to.
“We are still finding lots of motorists using stretches of road that are extremely treacherous and many of the cases we’ve dealt with overnight have been due to snow that has very rapidly drifted onto a road, submerging it and leaving it inaccessible in a short space of time.
“It’s not a case of how suitable your vehicle is or how good a driver you are; many of these incidents happen without warning and the only way to avoid them is by not being on the road in the first place.
“Roads in more rural locations are particularly badly affected, with some areas still impassable at present.
“If you do get stuck and feel you are in danger, please call us on 101 or 999 if an emergency.”
Around 80 schools in our area are closed today as the effects of the Beast from the East continue to disrupt travel.
These are among more than 400 in Norfolk which are closed.
In many cases, school leaders say the decision to shut was taken because of travel safety concerns for both staff and parents.
Lynn’s parkrun, which is held at The Walks, has been cancelled this week due to icy paths.
The full list of schools closed today is:
All Saints Academy
Ashill VC Primary School
Beeston Primary School
Brancaster CE VA Primary School
Burnham Market Primary School
Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy
Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Infant and Junior
Churchill Park School
College Of West Anglia - King’s Lynn campus and Sports campus
Denver CE VC Primary School
Dersingham VA Primary & Nursery School
Docking CE Primary School & Nursery
Downham Market Academy
Duchy Of Lancaster Methwold CE Primary School
Eastgate Academy
Edmund De Moundeford VC Primary School
Emneth Academy
Fairstead Community Primary & Nursery School
Fakenham Academy Norfolk
Fakenham Infant & Nursery School
Fakenham Junior School
Flitcham Church Of England Primary Academy
Gayton CE VC Primary School
Gaywood Primary School
Glebe House School - Nursery is closed but the school is open.
Great Dunham Primary School
Great Massingham CE Primary School
Greyfriars Primary School
Harpley CE VC Primary School
Heacham Infant & Nursery School
Heacham Junior School
Highgate Infant School
Hilgay Riverside Academy
Holly Meadows School
Howard Junior School
Hunstanton Primary School
Iceni Academy - Hockwold and Methwold sites
Ingoldisthorpe CE VA Primary School
King Edward VII Academy
King’s Lynn Academy
King’s Lynn Nursery School
Litcham School
Marshland High School
Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School
Middleton Church of England Primary Academy
Mundford Church of England Primary Academy
Narborough Church Of England Primary Academy
Necton VA Primary School
Nelson Academy
North Wootton Academy
Sandringham & West Newton CE VA Primary School
Sculthorpe Church of England Primary Academy
Sedgeford Primary School
Smithdon High School
Snettisham Primary School
South Wootton Infant School
South Wootton Junior School
Southery Academy
Springwood High School
St. Clement’s High School
St. Martha’s RC VA Primary School
St. Martin At Shouldham CE Primary Academy
St. Michael’s Church Of England Academy
Swaffham CE VC Infant School
Swaffham Church Of England Junior Academy
Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy
The Compass - Pott Row Short Stay School For Norfolk
The Nicholas Hamond Academy
The Norman Church of England Primary School, Northwold
The Rosebery Short Stay School For Norfolk
Tilney All Saints CE Primary School
Watlington Community Primary School
Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy
Weeting Primary School
West Raynham Church of England Primary Academy
West Winch Primary School
Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy
Wormegay Church of England Primary School