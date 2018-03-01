WEATHER LATEST: Schools shut and police urge residents to travel ‘only if essential’

Around 80 schools in our area are closed today as the effects of the Beast from the East continue to disrupt travel.
These are among more than 400 in Norfolk which are closed.
In many cases, school leaders say the decision to shut was taken because of travel safety concerns for both staff and parents.
Residents in the borough are still being urged to only travel if essential, with snow drifts causing issues in a number of places.
Lynn Police has issued a warning over black ice on the roads and are asking drivers to take care.
On Twitter, they said: We’re continuing to urge drivers to take care and be cautious of black ice.
“Snow drifts causing issues this morning on the Hunstanton patch, the A149 between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton is mostly clear but Heacham is being badly effected by snow drifts.
“Many rural roads are completely impassable. Take care and only travel if essential.”
Meanwhile, Pets at Home in Lynn also wants to ensure pet owners are fully educated on the dangers the cold poses to their pets.
Head of Pets at Pets at Home, Dr Maeve Moorcroft said: “During colder periods, exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rain, sleet and snow can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin, but these aren’t the only discomforts pets can suffer.
“Winter walks can become downright dangerous if chemicals from ice-melting agents are licked off bare paws.
“To help prevent cold weather dangers from affecting your pet’s health, Pets at Home have provided advice for UK pet owners experiencing the wrath of the Beast from the East.”
The full list of schools closed today is:
All Saints Academy
Ashill VC Primary School
Ashwicken CE Primary School
Beeston Primary School
Brancaster CE VA Primary School
Burnham Market Primary School
Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy
Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Infant
Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Junior
Churchill Park School
Clenchwarton Primary School
Denver CE VC Primary School
Dersingham VA Primary & Nursery School
Docking CE Primary School & Nursery
Downham Market Academy
Duchy Of Lancaster Methwold CE Primary School
Eastgate Academy
Fairstead Community Primary & Nursery School
Fakenham Academy Norfolk
Fakenham Infant & Nursery School
Fakenham Junior School
Flitcham Church Of England Primary Academy
Gayton CE VC Primary School
Gaywood Primary School
Glebe House School - The Nursery is closed due to staff travel problems, but the school remains open if it is safe to travel
Great Dunham Primary School
Greyfriars Primary School
Heacham Infant & Nursery School
Heacham Junior School
Highgate Infant School
Hilgay Riverside Academy
Hillcrest Primary School
Holly Meadows School
Howard Infant & Nursery School
Howard Junior School
Hunstanton Primary School
Iceni Academy - Both Hockwold and Methwold sites closed
Ingoldisthorpe CE VA Primary School
King Edward VII Academy
King’s Lynn Academy
King’s Lynn Nursery School
Litcham School - Both Phases are closed
Magdalen Village School
Marshland High School
Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School
Middleton Church of England Primary Academy
Mundford Church of England Primary Academy
Narborough Church Of England Primary Academy
Necton VA Primary School
Nelson Academy
North Wootton Academy
Rudham Church Of England Primary Academy
Runcton Holme Church of England Primary School
Sandringham & West Newton CE VA Primary School
Sculthorpe Church of England Primary Academy
Sedgeford Primary School
Smithdon High School
Snettisham Primary School
Southery Academy
Springwood High School
St. Clement’s High School
St. German’s Primary School
St. Martha’s RC VA Primary School
St. Martin At Shouldham CE Primary Academy
Swaffham CE VC Infant School
Swaffham Church Of England Junior Academy
Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy
Terrington St. John Primary School
The Nicholas Hamond Academy
The Norman Church of England Primary School, Northwold
The Rosebery Short Stay School For Norfolk - The Rosebery is open today to all pupils that are local to the school and can get there safely but continues to be closed to those that require transport
Tilney All Saints CE Primary School
Tilney St. Lawrence Community Primary School
Walpole Cross Keys Primary School
Walpole Highway Community Primary School
Watlington Community Primary School
Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy
Weeting Primary School
West Lynn Primary School
West Raynham Church of England Primary Academy
West Walton Community Primary School
Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy
Wimbotsham & Stow Community School
Wormegay Church of England Primary School