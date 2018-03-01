WEATHER LATEST: Schools shut and police urge residents to travel ‘only if essential’

Around 80 schools in our area are closed today as the effects of the Beast from the East continue to disrupt travel.

These are among more than 400 in Norfolk which are closed.

In many cases, school leaders say the decision to shut was taken because of travel safety concerns for both staff and parents.

Residents in the borough are still being urged to only travel if essential, with snow drifts causing issues in a number of places.

Lynn Police has issued a warning over black ice on the roads and are asking drivers to take care.

On Twitter, they said: We’re continuing to urge drivers to take care and be cautious of black ice.

“Snow drifts causing issues this morning on the Hunstanton patch, the A149 between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton is mostly clear but Heacham is being badly effected by snow drifts.

“Many rural roads are completely impassable. Take care and only travel if essential.”

Meanwhile, Pets at Home in Lynn also wants to ensure pet owners are fully educated on the dangers the cold poses to their pets.

Head of Pets at Pets at Home, Dr Maeve Moorcroft said: “During colder periods, exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rain, sleet and snow can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin, but these aren’t the only discomforts pets can suffer.

“Winter walks can become downright dangerous if chemicals from ice-melting agents are licked off bare paws.

“To help prevent cold weather dangers from affecting your pet’s health, Pets at Home have provided advice for UK pet owners experiencing the wrath of the Beast from the East.”

The full list of schools closed today is:

All Saints Academy

Ashill VC Primary School

Ashwicken CE Primary School

Beeston Primary School

Brancaster CE VA Primary School

Burnham Market Primary School

Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy

Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Infant

Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Junior

Churchill Park School

Clenchwarton Primary School

Denver CE VC Primary School

Dersingham VA Primary & Nursery School

Docking CE Primary School & Nursery

Downham Market Academy

Duchy Of Lancaster Methwold CE Primary School

Eastgate Academy

Fairstead Community Primary & Nursery School

Fakenham Academy Norfolk

Fakenham Infant & Nursery School

Fakenham Junior School

Flitcham Church Of England Primary Academy

Gayton CE VC Primary School

Gaywood Primary School

Glebe House School - The Nursery is closed due to staff travel problems, but the school remains open if it is safe to travel

Great Dunham Primary School

Greyfriars Primary School

Heacham Infant & Nursery School

Heacham Junior School

Highgate Infant School

Hilgay Riverside Academy

Hillcrest Primary School

Holly Meadows School

Howard Infant & Nursery School

Howard Junior School

Hunstanton Primary School

Iceni Academy - Both Hockwold and Methwold sites closed

Ingoldisthorpe CE VA Primary School

King Edward VII Academy

King’s Lynn Academy

King’s Lynn Nursery School

Litcham School - Both Phases are closed

Magdalen Village School

Marshland High School

Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School

Middleton Church of England Primary Academy

Mundford Church of England Primary Academy

Narborough Church Of England Primary Academy

Necton VA Primary School

Nelson Academy

North Wootton Academy

Rudham Church Of England Primary Academy

Runcton Holme Church of England Primary School

Sandringham & West Newton CE VA Primary School

Sculthorpe Church of England Primary Academy

Sedgeford Primary School

Smithdon High School

Snettisham Primary School

Southery Academy

Springwood High School

St. Clement’s High School

St. German’s Primary School

St. Martha’s RC VA Primary School

St. Martin At Shouldham CE Primary Academy

Swaffham CE VC Infant School

Swaffham Church Of England Junior Academy

Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy

Terrington St. John Primary School

The Nicholas Hamond Academy

The Norman Church of England Primary School, Northwold

The Rosebery Short Stay School For Norfolk - The Rosebery is open today to all pupils that are local to the school and can get there safely but continues to be closed to those that require transport

Tilney All Saints CE Primary School

Tilney St. Lawrence Community Primary School

Walpole Cross Keys Primary School

Walpole Highway Community Primary School

Watlington Community Primary School

Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy

Weeting Primary School

West Lynn Primary School

West Raynham Church of England Primary Academy

West Walton Community Primary School

Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy

Wimbotsham & Stow Community School

Wormegay Church of England Primary School