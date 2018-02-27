WEATHER LATEST: West Norfolk transport links hit by delays and cancellations due to snow

Snow and freezing temperatures across West Norfolk have caused problems for commuters this morning.

Although the borough appears to have escaped the worst of the conditions so far, train and bus operators are warning of delays and cancellations to their services.

There is a reduced rail service between Lynn and Cambridge with Great Northern saying there are no direct trains to London.

In a statement, Great Northern said: “Fewer trains will run between Kings Lynn and Cambridge in the morning and evening peak.

“We urge passengers travelling to stations north of Royston on our Cambridge and Kings Lynn routes to check before they travel and start their journeys earlier.

“Do not rely on the last trains home which will leave earlier and will be very busy.”

On the roads, Lynxbus said they are experiencing delays this morning due to weather and road conditions.

On Twitter, they said: “Service 34 and 35 are unable to service Mountbatten Road, Dersingham, until further notice as it is not treated and is very slippery at the moment.”

In Swaffham, a handful of volunteers are working alongside town council staff to help clear ice and snow from pavements in the town centre.

The authority has overseen a voluntary scheme where residents help to keep paths clear for several years.

Clerk Richard Bishop said others were likely to be working on their own estates and appealed for any more helpers who can get involved to come forward.

He said: “Our staff are concentrating on making sure footpaths between the Theatre Street car park and the town centre are done.

“The problem is the temperature is not going up at the moment, so whatever we put down is not really working until people walk on it. It’s going to be a problem for the next few days.”

Anyone who can help should contact the town council on 01760 722922.

Emergency crews are also asking commuters to take care on the roads by keeping a safe distance between cars and making sure you are prepared for your drive ahead.