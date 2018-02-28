WEATHER UPDATE - Drivers warned to only travel if absolutely necessary

Drivers are being warned to only travel if absolutely necessary, following further heavy snowfall in West Norfolk.

Weather warnings remain in place for further snow until the weekend and bin collections in the borough have also been cancelled today.

However, the area’s main train operator, Great Northern, says it is running a full service, though some journeys are subject to delays.

Driving conditions are hazardous on many routes and Norfolk Police tweeted a short time ago: “We advise only go out on the roads today unless it is really needed. The roads are dangerous and we want you all to stay safe. If you do go out take your time.”

Superintendent Chris Harvey said: “Only get behind the wheel if it is completely necessary. If you are going to travel, please make sure your vehicle is prepared for the journey ahead.

“Please follow our twitter (@norfolkpolice) and our facebook page (/norfolkpolice) for updates of any road traffic collisions and areas to avoid.

“I would also advise to listen to local radio and tune into weather reports to get an idea of the state of the roads.

“Our priority is those who are already stuck or have been involved in an road traffic collision. Please bear with us, we have to take the same precautions you do and it may take as slightly longer to get to you.

“This weather is likely to be here for the next 24 hours at least. Please think about how you are going to get around the county and if it is truly necessary.

“My final appeal is for you to look after each other. If you have elderly or vulnerable relatives or neighbours, make sure they are OK and have everything they need.”

Bus operator Lynx is also reporting delays to its services, while First says its XL service is only running from Peterborough to Swaffham, instead of through to Norwich.

Around 60 schools across the area have been closed across our area today, among more than 400 in Norfolk as a whole.

The King’s Lynn Academy and King Edward VII Academy are among a handful of schools that are open.

But, in many cases, school leaders say the decision to shut was taken because of travel safety concerns for both staff and parents.

Elsewhere, West Norfolk Council has cancelled today’s scheduled bin collections, because of the weather.

A council spokesman said: “Refuse collections will not proceed today as road conditions and conditions under foot are treacherous.”

Collections will now be made a day later than normally scheduled for the rest of this week.

The coroner’s court in Norwich has also been closed, with hearings scheduled for today being rearranged.

The full list of schools closed today due to snow is:

Ashill VC Primary School

Ashwicken CE Primary School

Beeston Primary School

Brancaster CE VA Primary School

Burnham Market Primary School

Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy

Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Infant

Cherry Tree Academy Trust Marham Junior

Churchill Park School

Clenchwarton Primary School

Denver CE VC Primary School

Dersingham VA Primary & Nursery School

Docking CE Primary School & Nursery

Downham Market Academy

Eastgate Academy

Emneth Academy

Emneth Nursery School

Fairstead Community Primary & Nursery School

Fakenham Academy Norfolk

Fakenham Infant & Nursery School

Fakenham Junior School

Flitcham Church Of England Primary Academy

Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy

Great Dunham Primary School

Heacham Infant & Nursery School

Heacham Junior School

Highgate Infant School

Hillcrest Primary School

Howard Junior School

Hunstanton Primary School

Iceni Academy

Iceni Academy - Hockwold Site (Primary)

Iceni Academy - Methwold Site (Secondary)

Litcham School

Marshland High School

Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School

Middleton Church of England Primary Academy

Mundford Church of England Primary Academy

Necton VA Primary School

Nelson Academy

North Wootton Academy .

Reffley Academy

Rudham Church Of England Primary Academy

Runcton Holme Church of England Primary School

Sandringham & West Newton CE VA Primary School

Sedgeford Primary School

Smithdon High School

Snettisham Primary School

South Wootton Infant School

South Wootton Junior School

Southery Academy

Sporle Church of England Primary Academy

St. Andrew’s Church Of England Primary Academy

St. Andrew’s Church Of England Primary Academy

Terrington St. John Primary School

The Compass - Pott Row Short Stay School For Norfolk

The Rosebery Short Stay School For Norfolk

Tilney All Saints CE Primary School

Tilney St. Lawrence Community Primary School

Walpole Cross Keys Primary School

Walpole Highway Community Primary School

Walsingham CE VA Primary School

Watlington Community Primary School

Weasenham Church of England Primary Academy

West Raynham Church of England Primary Academy

West Lynn Primary School

West Winch Primary School

Westfield House School

Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy

Wormegay Church of England Primary School