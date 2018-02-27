WEATHER UPDATE: West Norfolk rail service expected to return to normal after area misses worst of snow

Rail bosses say they expect to run a full service tomorrow after West Norfolk missed the worst of today’s heavy snowfall.

Officials had warned of delays and cancellations on routes linking the borough with Cambridge and London.

But network rail say they are now working with operators to bring the service back to normal.

Route managing director for Network Rail Anglia, Meliha Duymaz said: “The forecasts all predicted heavy snow in our region, but for us, it has not been as bad as anticipated, with the latest radar imagery showing the worst of the snow has fallen around 20 miles further south east.

“We are now working with our train operating partners to restore as many services as we can and expect to be able to run a full service tomorrow.

“I’d like to apologise to passengers who have had difficult journeys this morning and thank them for their patience.”

The Met Office has put a weather warning in place for snow for much of this week and conditions have caused some disruption to bus travel.

Lynxbus said they were experiencing delays to their services this morning “due to weather and road conditions”.

On Twitter, they said: “Service 34 and 35 are unable to service Mountbatten Road, Dersingham, until further notice as it is not treated and is very slippery at the moment.

“Service 34 and 35 are unable to serve Princess Drive until further notice as it is not treated and is very slippery at the moment.”

However all of the borough’s schools remained open today.