A weather warning for icy conditions has been extended as the cold snap continues.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for ice in most of Norfolk, as well as parts of Suffolk and Lincolnshire.

The warning is in place for between 4pm tomorrow and midday on Friday.

A weather warning for icy conditions in Suffolk has been extended. Picture: iStock

Forecasters have already warned residents in areas including Lynn, Hunstanton, Swaffham and Fakenham to expect icy conditions from 6pm today until 12pm on Thursday.

Temperatures across the county are expected to fall over the coming days.

Overnight lows of -2 degrees are expected in Lynn, Fakenham and Swaffham, while in Downham, temperatures could fall as low as -3 degrees.

A spokesperson said: "Frequent wintry showers running down the east coast are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.

"These showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for a few centimetres to accumulate on the North York Moors."

Drivers are advised to take care and make necessary preparations before setting off, including clearing windscreens of frost.