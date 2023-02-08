Forecasters have warned West Norfolk residents that there could be some travel disruption in the area after issuing a weather alert for fog.

The Met Office has put out a yellow weather warning - in place until 11am today - for fog, which it says could mean there are slower journey times with possible delays to bus and train services due to reduced visibility.

It said: "Patches of freezing fog are likely to become more widespread towards dawn on Wednesday, particularly along river valleys and across eastern and southern England, with the visibility as low as 50 to 100 metres in a few places.

"Fog will slowly thin and clear later on Wednesday morning."