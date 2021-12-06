High winds are set to hit Norfolk tomorrow as Storm Barra arrives in the county.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office, covering Lynn and West Norfolk, with winds of up to 50mph to be expected.

The warning has been issued from 9am on Tuesday morning until 12am on Wednesday.

There is likely to be disruption caused by Storm Barra. Picture: iStock

The Met Office is advising that delays to transport is likely, with bus and train services also set to be disrupted.

Winds between 60 and 70mph could also hit the Norfolk coast, while a loss of power is also possible.

The warning comes after Storm Arwen disrupted parts of the county.