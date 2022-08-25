West Norfolk residents have been warned of possible disruption and delays as thunderstorms have been forecast for the area today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for storms, which is in place until 3pm, as rain has been falling on the region so far this morning.

The warning area covers East Anglia and part of the south-east, and the forecaster has warned it could lead to poor driving conditions and delays.

It said spray, standing water and hail could affect journey times and trains and buses may be impacted.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also likely, and there may be some damage to buildings and structures in lightning strikes.

The Met Office also warned of possible flooding to homes and businesses.