The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across most of the UK for Saturday (November 27).

The warning is in force from 12am to 6pm.

People can expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

There is a small chance of some damage to buildings and the wind may cause some roads and bridges to close.

Power cuts also may occur with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone signal.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain. However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely."

The yellow warning also means that in coastal areas injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

A yellow warning for wind is in place in western parts of the UK on Friday. Parts of Scotland are also under a snow warning.