Wedding bells ring out again at King's Lynn Minster

The bells of King’s Lynn Minster rang out for the first time in many months on Saturday for the wedding of a town couple.

The bells have been silent for seven months while work to re-develop the north porch to provide disable access toilets, a lift, church office and meeting room over three storeys, has been in progress.

The work has meant that there has been no access to the tower ringing chamber. The bells were last rung on Remembrance Sunday last November.

Minster vicar, Canon Chris Ivory, said it was a “great delight” for everyone to hear the bells ringing out tomorrow for the wedding of Aaron Keegan and his bride, Danni Page.

He said: “It is a sign of progress on the restoration programme after we have waited so long to hear them ring again.”

Minister tower captain Peter Jackson said he was pleased that the building contractors, Andy Knott Construction, of Ely, had enabled temporary access to the ring chamber so the six bells could be rung for the big day.

It is also hoped to ring for another wedding in July and for the King’s Lynn Festival service on July 14, though both are subject to Health and Safety permission.

He said: “Our ringing team are excited to be able to get back into the tower and for us to see what progress has been made with the re-development work.

“We can’t wait to get full access again to the ringing chamber.”

Bell ringers at Lynn Minster ringing for the first time since Remembrance Sunday..Left to right - Chris Hampshire, John Harrison, Annabel Townsend, Peter Jackson, Arthur Skinner, Eoin Russell.. (12873256)

Earlier this month, it was revealed that redevelopment work in the North porch had been delayed by six weeks was not expected to be finished until the end of July.

This £515,000 element is the final part of an extensive £1 million restoration project at The Minster, which is due to be blessed by the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, on September 22.