Wedding couple help church and school by rejecting gifts

Instead of receiving wedding gifts, a Lynn couple has collected cash donations to split between two community causes.

John and Denise Woodford raised a total of £1,130 for St Faith’s Church at Gaywood as well as a vocational school in Nakwero, Uganda.

A cheque was presented on Saturday to the Rector of St Faith’s, the Rev Julie Boyd and John Church, chairman of Friends of Nakwero.

The money will help St Faith’s create a new church office and community hub in a redundant bungalow at the site.

Both John and Denise are members of the Gaywood church with the former an active member there for many years.

The Revd Boyd said: “For John and Denise to include the community project at St Faith’s Church as one of the chosen charities to benefit from the gifts given by friends and family at their wedding has been wonderful.

“We are very grateful to them for their support for the project. Their donation will make a very significant difference.

“It was my very great privilege to conduct the marriage ceremony for John and Denise on March 16 this year, and I wish them every happiness in their married life together.”

Shortly after Mr Woodford had met Denise, he took her to Uganda to show her what had been achieved through the Friends of Nakwero.

The Norfolk-based charity is supporting a vocational school in Nakwero, which the Woodfords have helped contribute to.

Friends of Nakwero have been involved in the village since 2007.

John and Denise Woodford (front left and right) present Cheque in lieu of wedding gifts, Split between two projects (£565 each), to Rev Julie Boyd (for the St Faiths Gaywood Bungalow Project) and to John Church (Chairman Nakwero Vocational School Uganda)

