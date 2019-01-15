Wedding fair in King's Lynn hosts over 150 brides in the town's Corn Exchange

A total of 166 brides were in attendance for a wedding fair at the Lynn Corn Exchange at the weekend.

Organiser Mark Raines believes the total footfall can be increased to around 400 overall when considering family members and friends of the brides.

The event ran from 11am to 4pm on Sunday and is scheduled to take place once a year at the Corn Exchange by MJR Events.

Wedding Fair at The Kings Lynn Corn Exchange....Gina Peart. (6475165)

Mr Raines, who had a wedding photography stall at the event, said: “We try and make it as worthwhile as possible.

“All of the brides were really excited about it and it’s a really active day for them.”

The brides were given four glossy wedding magazines including The Wedding Planner and EA Bride.

With 40 wedding supply companies at the event as well as live music including a disco and string quartet, there was plenty to see and hear.

A bright pink goody bag was presented to the brides so the suppliers knew who they were.

In addition to the goody bag and magazines, the brides were also treated to a free glass of Prosecco on arrival.

Among the stallholders were Tilly’s Garden Party and Marquee Hire, of Spalding, and self-employed Fun Casino-owner Darren Williams, of Norwich, who entertains at parties and weddings.