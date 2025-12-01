A town centre road is set to be closed for the rest of the week while repairs are completed.

Part of Lynn’s King Street was closed off this morning by Anglian Water while a mains cover is being repaired.

The road is currently closed at the junction of Pufleet Street and Purfleet Quay, and is expected to last for the rest of the week.

King Street in Lynn is closed

A spokesperson from Anglian Water said: “We’re sorry for any traffic disruption around Purfleet Quay in Lynn today.

“Our teams are completing a repair on a mains cover, which was discovered when our teams were due to repair a leak to a fire hydrant in the area.

“In order to keep our teams and members of the public safe, we have needed to close the road. All going well, we expect to reopen the road at the end of the week. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we complete this essential work.”

The road is closed from Purfleet Street

Drivers will have to find an alternative route via London Road to make their way through town.