Despite the coronavirus restrictions, there are still many plans in place to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week (BLAW) in West Norfolk this year.

Lynn-based bereaved support group Whispers from Wings will be raising funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Maternity Bereavement Suite campaign in the lead up and during BLAW.

Taking place from October 9-15, BLAW aims to raise awareness about pregnancy and baby loss in the UK, and to remember all babies “held in hearts instead of arms”.

Baby Loss Awareness Week

As part of the week, a ‘Wave of light’ takes place on October 15 in which families light a candle for at least an hour to create a worldwide wave of light.

There are also plans to light up the Corn Exchange and Town Hall pink and blue in Lynn to mark the week.

Sarah Chapman , who set up Whispers from Wings with Verity Gamble, said: “It’s just really, really important for people all over the world to raise awareness and to educate other people as there are so many cases of bereavement. It’s educating and honouring babies at the same time.”

Sarah and Liam Chapman are active during Baby Loss Awareness Week after their first born child was stillborn

A spokesman for Lynn’s hospital said: “The Trust is dedicated to supporting bereaved families who are promoting Baby Loss Awareness Week and will share a range of stories and videos throughout the week to raise awareness for this important cause.

“This includes working with our Maternity Bereavement Midwife to raise awareness of our Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal throughout the week, so that we can further improve facilities for our patients who are unfortunate enough to experience baby loss and their families.”

The Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal has a fundraising target of £185,000 and is the Lynn News Charity of the Year as we support plans for a dedicated and sensitive facility for those parents who lose a baby.

The Queen Elizabeth Maternity Bereavement Suite logo

Local artist and bereaved mother Naomi Lowry will be designing Christmas cards with printing donated by Prontaprint to coincide with BLAW.

The cards will come in packs of six and will be sold to raise funds for the hospital’s bereavement suite through the Whispers from Wings Facebook page.

Mrs Gamble of Whispers from Wings said: “We would have had a lot more happening including a tree in the hospital but because of the whole situation we are not able to do as much.”

Pictured are Whisper from Wings founders Sarah Chapman and Verity Gamble

During a Downham Town Council meeting this week, it was agreed the council will recognise BLAW with content on its website.

For more information on the week, visit https://babyloss-awareness.org/get-involved/

To donate to the bereavement suite, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite