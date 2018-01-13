Weeting community facilities boosted thanks to grants

Improvements to two Weeting community facilities can go ahead after grants worth more than £7,000 were approved by Breckland councillors.

The £4,000 grant to Weeting Bowls Club will enable the toilets to be moved into the changing rooms, which are only used occasionally.

This will create more space in the club area and provide improved access to a second fire escape.

The toilets will also be refurbished and a new disabled toilet added.

Carol Newman, treasurer of the bowls club, said: “This is great news for the club. We’ve had feedback from local users and visiting groups about the poor state of the toilets, so we’re keen to get going with the work as soon as possible.”

Councillors William Nunn and Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council ward members for Weeting with Broomhill, said: “It’s important that we support these community facilities, as they provide a central meeting place where residents can socialise and keep active.

“Providing modern and hygienic facilities as well as increasing the useable space will enable the club to attract new members and continue to thrive.”

The £3,119 award to Weeting Village Hall will enable its failing heating system to be repaired and new radiators installed.

Karen Scott, treasurer of the village hall committee, said: “There are around 20 local groups currently using the hall. Our existing gas heaters don’t work properly so the hall no longer provides a comfortable environment for them in cold weather. This especially affects our older residents.”

The cost of renewal is estimated at £6,238, which will provide a more eco-friendly and energy efficient system, £2,000 will be donated by the Friends of Weeting Village Hall with the balance made up from committee reserves.