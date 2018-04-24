Weeting man fined over railway trespass incident in King’s Lynn

A 21-year-old man from Weeting has been fined after he admitted trespassing on the tracks at Lynn Railway Station.

Frankie Tate pleaded guilty to a charge of trespassing on railway property on April 3 at a hearing at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also to be sentenced for the same offence at a separate hearing.

The court heard that on the date of the incident, officers were called to the station to reports of two people “causing a nuisance” and “climbing on things”.

Jane Walker, prosecuting, said that the British Transport Police were to be delayed in getting there and so the matter was passed on to Norfolk Police.

Ms Walker said two police officers arrived on the scene and saw two people running across the tracks behind a restricted area near to Tennyson Road.

The court was told that rail staff informed the officers that the power had been switched off.

The officers then pursued the pair in order to arrest them.

“They initially attempted to run away but they were arrested a short time after,” she added.

Ms Walker said there was a “clearly marked” sign at the station stating that people are not allowed to pass, or they could be liable to be prosecuted for trespassing.

Tate, who was previously of good character, said he had gone across the tracks so that he could catch a train back to Brandon.

He was fined £50 for the offence and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

Presiding magistrate John Hare said: “It’s an inconvenience to other people, and the electricity had to be turned off, and also it’s for your own safety.

“You are an idiot. You could have been injured or knocked down by a train, just to save a few minutes of time, and now you have a record.

“Do not repeat it, because basically it’s boring all round.”