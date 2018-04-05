Weight limit hope for Swaffham traffic problem

A trial weight limit could help to provide answers to a town’s traffic and pollution problems, a civic leader has heard.

During Tuesday’s meeting in Narborough, Swaffham mayor Jill Skinner raised concerns over the volume of traffic, and the size of some vehicles, using the A1065 which runs through the heart of the town.

She described the road as “terrible” and questioned whether measures could be enforced to stop larger lorries going through the town centre, part of which has been designated as an air quality management area.

The comments came as county roads chiefs launched a trial weight restriction on the B1111 in East Harling, which will set a maximum 18 tonne limit for vehicles using the road, except for access.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said it had been estimated the measure would reduce lorry traffic on the road by up to 50 per cent.

The meeting was also told that extra machinery has been brought in to help repair potholes on the county’s roads created following last month’s wintry weather.

The county was awarded nearly £3.5 million from a government funding pot, one of the largest shares of the £100 million available.

Mr Wilby said engineers were “getting on top” of the problem.

But Breckland councillor Peter Wilkinson questioned whether it might be possible to secure funding from the budget of Norfolk police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green, on safety grounds.

Mr Wilby said the commissioner’s office had provided support to the county council’s parish partnership programme, particularly on the provision of flashing signs which warn drivers if they are exceeding a speed limit.