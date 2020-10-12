'Welcome back', says Lynn Museum on re-opening day

A Lynn town centre attraction has re-opened to the public for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

Visitors returned to the Lynn Museum on Saturday, following two preview days intended to test the measures brought in to enable people to enjoy the displays safely.

People wanting to visit the museum now have to book a slot online, while signage and suggested routes are also in place to help ensure people remain apart from other visitors.

King's Lynn Museum Welcomes Back General Public Visitors for the first time since the Coronavirus Lockdown earlier this year..Hayley Simmons (left) (Museum Learning Assistant) with Beth Kierman (Museum Supervisor), ready to welcome visitors back into the museum. (42638685)

The measures have already been approved by the tourist body Visit Britain, which has granted the museum its We're Good to Go certification.

The site is the third run by the Norfolk Museums Service to re-open to the public since the pandemic.

Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities, said: “Norfolk’s museums are a vital part of our heritage and visitor economy. We want to see people enjoying themselves in safety and confidence as we steadily reopen each site.

King's Lynn Museum Welcomes Back General Public Visitors for the first time since the Coronavirus Lockdown earlier this year..Visitors to King's Lynn and the Museum on the first day of opening are Michael and Ann Hasnip. (42638681)

"Our county’s cultural and historical attractions will be a vital part of Norfolk’s economic recovery and this is an important step along that path.”