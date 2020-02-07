If you need a bit of help to get around the centre of Lynn, then you could always scoot your way to where you need to be.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long took that approach yesterday as he tried out one of the scooters provided through the Shopmobility scheme run by West Norfolk Community Transport (WNCT).

The programme, which has been running since 2001, offers a range of mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs are available to hire from its base in the St James multi-storey car park.

Shopmobility with Councillor Brian Long, Leader of the borough council and Sue Fraser, Trustee of West Norfolk Community Transport,Harriet Yelland-White, WNCT Dial-a-Bus and Shopmobility Co-Ordinator and Fiona Matchett, General Manager at WNCT... (28524804)

The charity also runs a Dial-a-Bus service into the town centre.

Mr Long tried out one of the scooters alongside former borough councillor Sue Fraser, who is a WNCT trustee.

He said: “The Borough Council has long supported the work that West Norfolk Community Transport do.

“Without their help some people may not be able to get into town and enjoy the shops and historic landmarks.

“Sue and I have had mobility issues so we understand how important this service is.

“WNCT give people access beyond their home and help reduce social isolation.”

The scheme is supported by both the borough and county councils.

Pictured with Mr Long and Mrs Fraser are WNCT’s Dial-a-Bus and Shopmobility co-ordinator Harriet Yelland-White and general manager Fiona Matchett.

Read more Kings Lynn