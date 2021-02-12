Well-known King's Lynn character Peter Moss has died

Peter Moss, of Gaywood, well know to many shoppers and store workers in the heart of Lynn, has died.

Mr Moss, believed to be in his seventies, was known to many around town who worked in retail as he often used to come into shops and have a chat with staff.

He worked at the Duke's Head for 25 years as a pot-washer and even received a special award for his hard work.

Peter Moss/FACEBOOK (44394294)

He was well known by the Marks and Spencer staff, who he would talk to most days.

Christine Brown who has worked at Marks and Spencer for 44 years as a retail assistant said: "We hadn't seen him for a while as we knew he had been poorly.

He was so jovial, he used to come in and tell us about his day he was a lovely man. Every year we would club together to get him an Easter egg or a Christmas card and he was so grateful for it."

Tributes have flooded in on Facebook today, with many retail staff reminiscing about Mr Moss over the years.

One Facebook user said: "I remember him coming into Westgate in the 90's, he used to know all the staff by name."

Another commented: "R.I.P such a lovely soul, he will be missed."

There has been suggestion that a fund should be set up to get a bench commemorating Mr Moss.