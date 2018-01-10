Well-known former King’s Lynn restaurant owner dies

A well-known former Lynn restauranteur has died in Italy.

Antonio Scotto di Marrazzo, who ran Antonio’s Wine Bar on Baxter’s Plain for more than 30 years, died last Thursday.

His wife Titina paid tribute to him and said: “The sudden death of my beloved husband has left me and my family devastated.

“His wine bar, with all of his customers, was his passion. All of his wine bar friends were permanently with him and brought him much laughter and life.

“He was an amazing man, over generous, honest and kind.”

A notice placed in the Lynn News by the family says Antonio was “well-known and much-loved”.

It goes on to say: “He will be missed greatly by his wife Tot, son Adriano, daughter-in-law Helen and grandchildren Elisabetta and Ciro, daughter Francesca, son-in-law Graham and granddaughters Sofia and Alessandra.”

Others who knew Antonio have also remembered him.

Former Lynn News reporter Richard Parr said: “Antonio’s was a Lynn institution and everyone went there.”

Mr Parr described Antonio as an “Italian charmer” and said his customers knew him by his first name.

“Antonio’s Wine Bar ran for well over 20 years until Antonio retired and moved to live in Italy in the Bay of Naples,” he added.

If you have any memories of Antonio that you would like to share, please get in touch with us via email on newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk, on social media, or via phone on 01553 817321.