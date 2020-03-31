Independent financial advisers Ring Associates based in Lynn has been taken over by one of the UK's leading national firms in the industry.

Ring Associates, located in the Tuesday Market Place, has £382 million funds under its management and has provided a range of financial planning and wealth management services to the local community for 18 years through its 12 advisers.

It has been acquired by Ascot Lloyd, one of the UK’s largest and fastest growing independently owned Independent Financial Advisers (IFA) firms.

Ascot Lloyd provides financial planning, wealth management and corporate benefit solutions to more than 18,000 clients across the UK. It has £8 billion funds under influence and 130 advisers.

Simon Ring, founder of Ring Associates, said: “We are very pleased to be joining Ascot Lloyd, having worked hard to find a partner who matched our commitment to both client service and maintaining a strong presence in Lynn.

"Importantly,it will be very much business as usual for our clients who will continue to engage with the same advisers, but with the added benefits that being part of a leading UK business bring.”

In a letter to clients sent last month he said that going forward, they would continue to receive first class advice and support and he would be working closely with the Ascot Lloyd team over the coming months.

He stressed that the Ring Associates advisers, admin staff and the offices would all remain exactly as they are now, the only difference being the name above the door.

Nigel Stockton, CEO of Ascot Lloyd, said: “Ascot Lloyd continues to be one of the fastest growing IFAs in the UK. Ring Associates adds to our already extensive national footprint and we are delighted to be establishing a presence in Lynn. We now have over 18,000 clients serviced by our 19 offices.

"Critically, we are focused on adding high-quality businesses that match our culture and values. For prospective IFAs, they are joining a platform that can significantly alleviate the regulatory and compliance burdens they face, allowing them to increase time spent on their core role – advising clients."

