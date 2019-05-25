Well-known King's Lynn fisherman dies aged 92

One of Lynn’s former longest-serving fishermen, Ron Fisher, has died at the age of 92.

Mr Fisher died peacefully in Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, May 13.

In his long career he had survived being shot up during World War II by US fighter planes mistaking his boat for target practice and was the last skipper of the Baden Powell to use it for fishing.

He lived nearly all his life in the North End home he was born in, 17 Burkitt Street in Lynn. First with his parents, Edward and Rebecca Fisher, and then with his disabled brother Ted, who like himself, never married.

When his health deteriorated in the summer of 2016 he went into King’s Lynn Residential Home in Kettlewell Lane.

His niece, Marjorie Horn, said: “He was a lovely man ... they thought the world of him at the residential home.”

Mr Fisher’s great-nephew is John Witt, 59. He first went to sea with him aged just eight and crewed his boat until he was 19.

He said: “Ninety per cent of what he caught was cockles but he also fished on the mussel beds. In the early days it was all hand-gathered and there would be 10 to 12 hands on the boat to rake up.

“Later it changed to the prop washing method and there would only be a crew of two or three on board.

“All Ron ever needed to find his way was a compass and a clock ... no GPS navigation or depth sounder.

Ron Fisher retired from fishing at the age of 67

“He could go to a spot with pinpoint accuracy. You never felt in any danger with him.

“He could always judge the weather conditions just by looking at the clouds and not have to rely on the weather forecast, which was not always so accurate in those days.”

Mr Witt said that Ron was lucky to survive a wartime incident when he had been out in The Wash close to sunken boats that were used as target practice by USAF pilots.

The pilots mistook his boat for the target and strafed it, killing his best friend.

Mr Fisher’s funeral is on Thursday at St Nicholas Chapel

Mr Fisher had retired from fishing at the age of 67, “feeling he’d had enough”, said Mr Witt.

He was always a familiar figure in the bookies, said Mr Witt. “He loved a little gamble,” he said.

Mr Fisher’s funeral is on Thursday at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn. Donations will go to the Churches Conservation Trust and the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society via Thornally Funeral Services.