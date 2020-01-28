Independent opticians Wigram and Ware brought the Roaring Twenties to their Blackfriars Street shop Lynn as they celebrated a century of eye care at their practice.

The business marked the landmark milestone on Friday, January 24, with a 1920s inspired tea party with fancy dress from the period.

The opticians, which also has a practice in Dersingham, was founded in 1920 when the Wigram family acquired the practice on its original site on Lynn High Street.

Celebrating Wigram and Ware's centenary are, from left, Jo Easter, Beckie Waite, Debbie Moyes, director Sarah Baldock, director Linda Vernon-Wood, Liam Moyes, Irene Njoki,Sarah Robinson and Melanie Mabbott.

The founder’s nephew, Francis Wigram, was appointed chairman and chief executive in the 1950s and ran the business until it was sold in 1989 to Peter Hutchinson and Kevin Smith.

It was during this partnership that the Dersingham branch opened in 2003, and the Lynn practice moved to its current location in Blackfriars Street in 2006.

The practice’s event featured team members dressed in 1920s-themed fancy dress, a traditional tea party with refreshments and a prize-winning raffle for attendees.

Wigram and Ware's shop in Lynn High Street in the 1950s

Prizes included an £80 voucher, Cocoa Mint designer sunglasses and a bottle of prosecco.

Wigram and Ware is now run by optometrists Sarah Baldock and Linda Vernon-Wood, who took over from Mr Hutchinson in 2012 and Mr Smith in 2018.

Sarah, who co-owns the practice with Linda, said: “Being a part of this practice as it reaches its 100th anniversary is very special.

“I’ve personally been a part of Wigram and Ware for the past 20 years, so I’ve almost grown up with our patients who continue to come back to us year after year. They’ve become almost like family.

“For our practice to reach 100 years in the challenging business landscape, especially as an independent, is an achievement that we believe should rightly be celebrated.”

Linda Vernon-Wood said: “The technology has certainly changed over these 100 years, we now only use the best and most state-of-the-art equipment, but the same quality customer service that Wigram and Ware is known for remains to this day.

“The best part of this job has been the people. I think our patients are quite proud to be supporting an independent and for that reason we feel part of strong communities in both Lynn and Dersingham.

“This practice continues to grow from strength to strength every year, so here’s to the next great landmark anniversary.”

