Keeping it at the heart of the community is one of the main aims of the new managers of a popular Lynn town centre pub.

And for Carl Taylor, 32, and Kelly Solomon, 39, it will be "business as usual" for customers at The Eagle in Norfolk Street as they are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new to the busy venue.

The couple, who are also busy planning for their wedding in October 2020, took over at The Eagle last bank holiday Monday, May 27, and say there are exciting times ahead for the business which operates a late licence until 2am at weekends.

For Carl, the new post means a short stroll across Norfolk Street from DT'S (Dr Thirsty's bar and late-night venue) where he has been manager for the past six years. Before that Carl was part of the management team at the former Chicagos premises, now called Bar and Beyond, located at the eastern end of Norfolk Street.

New Landlords at The Eagle in Norfolk Street King's Lynn..Carl Taylor and Kelly Solomon with Ethan Solomon (8). (12095802)

Said Kelly: "We have been delighted by the warm welcome we have received from our regular customers and we plan for business as usual with karaoke evenings, disco nights and live music and other special nights. We are open to suggestions from customers as to what they would like to see put on here.

"These are exciting times ahead for us at The Eagle and our aim is to keep the venue at the heart of the community. We only took over at the helm last month so we have been thrown in at the deep end but we can cope with that because we both have extensive experience of the pub trade."

The couple have two children, 18-year-old Bethany Randell and eight-year-old Ethan Solomon.

Kelly said that she knew The Eagle back in the days when it was called Chicagos. For about 11 years it was known as Bar Red before being given back its original name of The Eagle.